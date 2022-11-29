Karisma Kapoor dancing to her song Dil Le Gayi is literally a chef's kiss; WATCH

Karisma Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Prem Qaidi in 1991, has been a part of numerous box office hits in a career of over 30 years. Her performance in the film Dil To Pagal Hai remains the most popular, and the actress won hearts not just with her acting skills, but also with her dance skills in the movie. Dil To Pagal Hai released in 1997, and apart from Karisma, it also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Now, a video that has surfaced on social media shows Karisma grooving to the song Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai, and it has left fans nostalgic. Karisma Kapoor grooves to Le Gayi at a wedding party

The video shows Karisma Kapoor dancing her heart out, and acing the hook step of Le Gayi. Her dance moves and her expressions were on point, and she was also seen singing along to the song. The video appears to be from a wedding party, and Karisma was seen dancing with a friend, while a few people behind her recorded Karisma dancing. She was seen dressed in a black gown with cutout, and had her hair tied neatly in a bun. The actress seemed to be having the time of her life dancing to the song at the party. Check out the video below!

Dil Toh Pagal Hai clocks 25 years Helmed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai revolves around a love triangle between Karisma, Madhuri and Shah Rukh’s characters. The movie clocked 25 years this year, and Karisma celebrated the milestone by sharing throwback pictures from the set of Dil To Pagal Hai, and she wrote, “Memories that last forever.” Madhuri Dixit also shared a video as she dances to her song Are Re Are from the film. She wrote, “Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favourite song of the movie. Which one is yours?”

