Karisma Kapoor decks up in ethnic outfit; joins aunt Rima Jain, cousins Armaan-Aadar Jain for Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has a strong fashion game, and she never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Whether she is dressed in western outfits or ethnic, the actress carries it all effortlessly and with great panache. Karisma is quite active on social media, and also often shares pictures of her looks. Recently, she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, and aunt Rima Jain. Lolo shared a series of pictures from the celebration, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in a simple white ethnic outfit.

Karisma Kapoor's PICS from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Armaa, Aadar Jain, and Rima Jain

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the day. The first one is a candid picture, in which Lolo is seen adjusting her bangles. The actress donned a beautiful white ethnic kurta set, and accessorized her desi look with many bangles, a pair of silver jhumkis, and a bindi. After the solo photos, she also shared a picture with Ganpati Bappa. Another picture featured delicious-looking modaks, while another one showed snacks such as samosas, idli, and dhokla placed on the table. The last picture shows Karisma posing with her cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. Karisma's aunt Rima Jain is also seen in the picture!

Sharing the lovely snaps, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Love bangles,bindis & festivities#family #ganeshchaturthi." Check out the Instagram post below!

A number of Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and others welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. Meanwhile, celebs such as Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, and many others were spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai in the last few days. Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan was also seen with his son AbRam, seeking Ganpati Bappa's blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja.

ALSO READ: Guns and Gulaabs star Rajkummar Rao, wife Patralekhaa visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings