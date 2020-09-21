Karisma Kapoor digs out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s priceless childhood PIC on her birthday: Will protect you always

Karisma Kapoor took to social media to drop the most adorable childhood photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday. Along with the photo, Lolo had a sweet wish for her sister who turned 40 today.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 40th birthday today and it has been raining sweet wishes on social media for her. From her family to friends, all have been wishing her with sweet photos on social media. Speaking of this, sister Karisma Kapoor had the sweetest and rarest surprise for the birthday girl, Kareena. Karisma dug out a cute childhood photo of Kareena and herself from the childhood days and it left the internet in complete awe of the Kapoor sisters.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped the childhood photo in which, a cute little Kareena can be seen sitting next to her elder sister while Lolo is seen putting a protective arm around her. Karisma is seen in a red ethnic suit while baby Kareena is seen clad in a pink kurta. With a cute hairstyle, baby Kareena looked absolutely endearing while her sister Karisma was seen posing with a smile. The sister duo has been a favourite of the fans and are often looked up to when it comes to their sense of style.

Karisma wrote, "Will continue to protect you always Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #fabulousat40 #sistersquad #bestsisterever @kareenakapoorkhan." As soon as Karisma shared the rare childhood photo, fans went berserk and the photo went viral on social media among various fan clubs of the stars.

Take a look at Karisma's birthday wish for Kareena:

Meanwhile, last evening, Karisma arrived at her sister's house for birthday celebrations. Photos of Kareena cutting her cake with , Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma and others surfaced on social media and went viral. Several stars including , Kiara Advani, , and others have penned heartfelt wishes for Kareena on her 40th birthday. The actress is expecting her second child and is spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic.

Credits :Karisma Kapoor Instagram

