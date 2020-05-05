Karisma Kapoor shares rare 70s and 90s photos of Rishi Kapoor as she remembers the late actor; Take a look

Today, Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share rare 70s and 90s photos of Rishi Kapoor. Take a look

Ever since ’s demise, Karisma Kapoor has been digging deep into her archives to share old and throwback photos of the late veteran actor. From sharing photos of Rishi Kapoor and from their 1988 Kashmir vacation to sharing Kapoor family lunch photos, Lolo has been sharing photos on Instagram, and today, Lolo shared another treasure on Instagram wherein we have a 90s and 70s photo of Rishi Kapoor and Lolo and while in the 70s photo, Lolo is cuddled up in Rishi’s arms, in the 90s photo, Karisma Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor pose for a photo together.

Also, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and her businessman husband Bharat Sahni, have been posting pictures in remembrance of the actor and while Riddhima shared a couple of throwback family pictures, Bharat shared a picture from the Banganga tank where the actor’s ashes were immersed. Also, a day post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Neetu Kapoor raised a last toast to her husband and alongside a cheerful photo of Rishi, Neetu wrote, “End of our story’. Soon after, celebs and fans insisted Neetu to refrain from writing such a caption because for them, Rishi and Neetu’s love story is eternal

Later, Neetu Kapoor penned a heartfelt message to thank the doctors who treated Rishi at the Mumbai hospital as she wrote, “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.” Post the funeral, , , Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were snapped immersing Rishi’s ashes in the Banganga and later, a prayer meet for the actor was held and during the prayer meet, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped wearing a turban. For all those who don’t know, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 in Mumbai as he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and was undergoing treatment in New York.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's rare 70s and 90s photo here:

