X
Karisma Kapoor digs out a treasure as she shares RARE photo of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Ranbir from Kashmir vacay
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share an UNSEEN photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from their family vacation in Kashmir
Ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Bollywood stars have been remembering the late actor by sharing unseen and candid photos of him.
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.
Credits :Instagram
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue