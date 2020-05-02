Karisma Kapoor digs out a treasure as she shares RARE photo of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Ranbir from Kashmir vacay

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share an UNSEEN photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from their family vacation in Kashmir

Ever since ’s demise, Bollywood stars have been remembering the late actor by sharing unseen and candid photos of him.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×