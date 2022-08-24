Karisma Kapoor dons casuals and sports no-makeup look as she 'undiscovered Mumbai rains'; See Photo

The rains are indeed a welcome relief after a sweltering summer. Mumbai and the suburbs are witnessing a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate showers, as informed by the India Meteorological Department. Karisma Kapoor too gave her fans a glimpse of the city’s weather. The actress has always spread love and joy with her fans via her social media profiles and just a while ago, the Bollywood diva shared pictures of her enjoying the Mumbai rains.

Check out Karisma’s post here:

The actress appeared confident as she sported a ‘no-makeup’ look while donning a casual outfit. “Undiscovering Mumbai #mumbairains #nofliter,” she posted on her Instagram handle.

It has been 26 years since Jeet starring Sunny Deol, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor released in theatres. The actress took to Instagram to reminisce about the days and revealed how Jeet was the first 'foreign outdoor shoot' for her and Salman Khan.

Jeet also starred Amrish Puri, Tabu, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil and Johnny Lever. It released in 1996 and was written and directed by Raj Kanwar. Earlier, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a poster of Jeet on Instagram and wrote, "Grooving to Yaara O Yaara since 26 years! #NGEFamily celebrates the 26th anniversary of the iconic love story, #Jeet. #SajidNadiadwala #Jeet." Yaara O Yaara, sung by Vinod Rathod and Alka Yagnik, featured Sunny Deol and Karisma and became a very popular song.

About Jeet

Jeet (1996) a romantic action thriller was directed and written by Raj Kanwar, with production by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Sunny Deol, Salman, Karisma, Amrish Puri, Tabu, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil and Johnny Lever. Jeet became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1996. This is the only film in which Karisma, Sunny and Salman featured together.

Work Front

Next, Karisma will be seen in Abhinay Deo's Brown for which she filmed in Kolkata. The film was announced in April last year. She was last seen in a ZEE5 web series Mentalhood.

