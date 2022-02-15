Karisma Kapoor drops birthday video for dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday; See precious family moments.

Yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 75th birthday this year and daughter Karisma Kapoor made sure to make it a special one on social media. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a birthday video dedicated to her father and actor Randhir Kapoor. In the video, Karisma included a ton of family and childhood memories as she shared some adorable snaps.

The video also featured her younger sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and their mother Babita. Sharing the video, Karisma wrote, "Always stay young at heart my papa Happy 75th birthday! We love you sooo much, ur the best #YehJawaniHaiDewani (sic)."

Karisma's friends were quick to comment and send their birthday wishes for Randhir Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented saying, "Happy 75th birthday uncle." Kareena and Karisma's bestie Amrita Arora also echoed similar wishes as she commented, "Happy birthday uncle (heart emoji)."

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's birthday video for dad Randhir Kapoor:

Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered love on her father as she shared a throwback photo. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba” along with heart emoticons.

Check out Kareena's birthday wish for dad Randhir:

