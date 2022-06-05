Karisma Kapoor drops a sizzling PHOTO in black swimsuit from beach vacation; Fans REACT

Karisma Kapoor is one of the hottest actresses of her time. In fact, she enjoys a massive fan following even today. The actress often shares her pictures and videos on social media and makes her fans go gaga over her beauty. Most of the time her pictures also feature her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan but today she posted a picture of her in a black swimsuit and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

In this throwback picture that Karisma Kapoor posted, she seems to be enjoying a gala time in the pool. Wearing a black swimsuit and flaunting her perfect figure, she is standing in the pool with her legs inside the water and she is facing her back towards the camera. The infinity pool is right in front of the beach and the view looks gorgeous. You might want to pack your bags and leave on a vacay right away. Sharing this picture, Karisma wrote, “Daydreaming.. #birthdaymonth #memoriesof2022”.

Check out Karisma Kapoor’s post:

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji's web series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

