Karisma Kapoor drops a stylish picture with 'darling' Rani Mukerji on her 44th birthday

Rani Mukerji has been regarded as one of the best actresses of her era. Fans adore her and continue to demonstrate their affection for her. Rani's most recent film appearance was in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was well-received by the audience. Rani Mukerji is well-known for her versatility, hard work, and brilliance. The actress has given us some great films and won hearts with her acting abilities throughout the course of her 25-year career. Today, as the legendary actress turned 44, numerous industry colleagues wished her heartily. One of them was her friend Karisma Kapoor and her sweet wish absolutely melted our hearts.

Karisma posted her birthday wish for Rani on her Instagram story. In the picture, both Rani and Karisma looked uber cool as they twinned in white. While Karisma paired her white turtleneck with basic and stylish blue jeans, Rani went ahead and added a pop of colour with her bright red pants. Both the gorgeous actress paired the look with cool sunglasses and beautiful bags. Along with the picture, Karisma penned down a sweet and short message. She wrote, “Happy birthday darling Rani,” and added a little heart too.

Check Karisma's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rani Mukerji will be next seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Recently, in an interview, Rani got candid about the movie. Talking about it, she stated that she is quite emotionally invested in the story as she could connect with it as an actor and even as a mother. “These are stories that need to be told. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group,” she added.

