Karisma Kapoor exudes boss-lady vibes as she rocks a floral pantsuit; PICS

Karisma Kapoor has dished out some major fashion inspiration for this spring and it’s time to take notes. Karisma is quite active on social media. She ruled people’s hearts with her performances, expressions, and beauty in nineties’ Bollywood. And she continues to enchant her fans on her social media space, where she regularly posts pictures and videos, while also sharing glimpses of her life every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, last night, the actress took to Instagram once again and shared a slew of pictures, looking fabulous as ever.

In the pictures shared by Karisma, one can see her donning a beautiful, floral printed pantsuit. The jacket looked even more stylish with the puffed-up sleeves. Karisma’s hair was tied in a high ponytail, while her glamourous and flawless makeup accentuated the look further. The actress opted for minimal accessories as she donned a pair of simple hoop earrings. Sharing the pictures, Karisma captioned the post, “Stay wild, flower child”.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s post:

Recently, Karisma went on a vacation to the Maldives with her sister Kareena and their kids. Karisma kept her fans updated and shared several glimpses of her beach holiday on her Instagram stories.

Karisma Kapoor will be reportedly back with another web series after her debut series ‘Mentalhood’. As per a recent report in ETimes, Karisma is set to commence her shooting schedule from the second week of April. The web series will also feature veteran actress Helen in a pivotal role. This will be the comeback of the legendary actress after a hiatus of almost 10 years. Incidentally, Helen’s last work was Heroine wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan was the lead actress.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor poses with ‘best sister ever’ Kareena Kapoor, stun in latest pic from the Maldives