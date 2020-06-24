  1. Home
Karisma Kapoor feels tremendously nostalgic about 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi'

Actress Karisma Kapoor says the 1999 film, "Haseena Maan Jaayegi", which will complete 21 years since release this month, is a timeless piece.
1593 reads Mumbai
Karisma Kapoor feels tremendously nostalgic about 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi'
"21 years of 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' -- seems unreal! The film is timeless, be it the comedy, the romance or the drama. The memory is still fresh of how the film charmed audiences and now that we achieve this milestone looking at the next generation groove to the music, knowing each character and the hook steps, just warms my heart," Karisma said.

"I feel tremendously nostalgic, the film is very special to me," she added.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film narrates the hilarious adventures of two mischievous brothers played by Sanjay Dutt and Govinda. The film also stars Kader Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani and Paresh Rawal in interesting roles. It will air on June 25 on Zee Bollywood.

IANS

