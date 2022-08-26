Karisma Kapoor flaunts her '90s hairstyle in a throwback PHOTO; Says ‘crazy hair didn’t care’

Karisma Kapoor might just be a former actress, but she still is never away from the limelight for too long. She has been praised for her talent and beauty for years. And despite less frequent appearances on the big screen, the actor continues to leave her fans spellbound. Lolo was one of the leading actresses in the 90s, and fast forward to today, she still continues to rule millions of hearts with her charismatic presence and dazzling smile. . Having started her career at 17, she delivered blockbusters like Anari, Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and many more. Her stunning looks, enviable dancing skills, and sartorial fashion choices have always grabbed eyeballs. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life.

Speaking of which, Karisma on Friday took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself from the '90s era. In the monochrome photo, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit. She wore a body-hugging Tee and paired it with slim-fit denim. Her voluminous hair looked beautiful as she posed for the camera with closed eyes and a tiny finger in her mouth. Sharing the photo, “Love the 90’s, this hair though… #flashbackfriday #crazyhairdidntcare.”

Have a look at Karisma’s post:

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji's web-series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

