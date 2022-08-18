Karisma Kapoor flaunts her age-defying glow in latest selfie; See PIC

Karisma Kapoor might just be a former actress, but she still is never away from the limelight for too long. She has been praised for her talent and beauty for years. And despite less frequent appearances on the big screen, the actor continues to leave her fans spellbound. Lolo was one of the leading actresses in the 90s and had gone through a lot to make her mark in Bollywood, and fast forward to today, she still continues to rule millions of hearts with her charismatic presence and dazzling smile. Moreover, Karisma is all set to return to the OTT world with yet another web series after her debut with ‘Mentalhood’. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life.

Speaking of which, on Thursday, The Dil To Pagal Hai star took to her Instagram stories and shared picture of herself in a black Tee-shirt. The actress was seen flaunting her natural glow as she striked a pose for the camera.

Have a look at Karisma’s photo:

Karisma is the elder daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Karisma made her Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Prem Qaidi, but the actor faced the camera for the first time during the making of Nishchay, which was released a year later. She gave her first shot with none other than Salman Khan and Reema Lagoo. In an old interview, Karisma talked about her experience of facing the camera for the first time.

She said, "I have waited for so long to face the camera. It was very nice. There was Salman Khan and Reema Lagoo and we did a small scene. The director is so nice, so sweet, he's excellent. Everybody made me feel very comfortable. That was the first time I had ever faced the camera. I had never given a screen test to anybody."

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji's web-series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

