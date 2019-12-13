Karisma Kapoor flaunts her 'Eyebrow game' as she shares a throwback picture of herself

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback picture of herself while she was eighteen years old and she is surely a sight to behold.

Treating her fans with a Friday flashback memory, Karisma Kapoor shared a rare and unseen picture of herself on her Instagram handle this afternoon. The monochrome picture shows us eighteen years old Karisma at her best as she strikes a pose in a stylish white ensemble. Giving us a glimpse of the 90's fashion, the 45 years old actress wowed us with this throwback picture. In the photograph, we see Karisma flaunting her curls while her makeup looks on point.

While we can't stop admiring Karisma's fashion sense as she clubs up a stylish scarf with her outfit, Karisma seems in awe of her eyebrows. Sharing the old photograph, Karisma had an interesting caption to go with. "Eyebrow game strong, me at 18!#flashbackfriday", Karisma wrote alongside her picture with a blushing cat emoji and set her Instafam dropping heart and fire emoticons on her photo.

Karisma looks breathtaking in the picture and as she mentions her eyebrows, we can't stop admiring the same. Malika Arora too left a comment on her picture. "My kinda brows", she wrote along with a muscle emoticon.

Karisma Kapoor has been away from the silver screen but the actress still holds a lot of charm and grace. Be it at 18 or 45, Karisma looks as flawless as ever! She was last seen in 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq. The actress is an avid social media user and she often blesses her fans with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram.

