Karisma Kapoor flaunts her 'messy' hairstyle

Mumbai's monsoon may have "rained in" Karisma Kapoor, but the actress is living it up flaunting messy hair to match the sultry season.
Karisma Kapoor flaunts her 'messy' hairstyle
The actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she is seen sporting a bright red shirt. She has ditched makeup as she poses for the camera near a window with a hint of green in the background. "Rained in .. #messyhairdontcare," Karisma wrote while sharing the image. The post grabbed the attention of her fans and admirers, who heaped praises and heart emojis in the comment section.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rained in .. #messyhairdontcare

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The actress also put up multiple Instagram stories of rain as she enjoyed a cup of coffee at her balcony. Recently, she shared a glamorous image of her, writing: "Mirror Mirror on the wall , I'll always be grateful and stand tall #saturdaynight #throwback." Speaking of Karisma's latest work projects, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's digital show "Mentalhood".

Credits :IANS

