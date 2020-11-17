Karisma Kapoor flaunts her natural glow as she goes sans makeup in a new PHOTO; Take a look.

Karisma Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, has shared a stunning no makeup picture, leaving everyone in awe. Check out her post.

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and her body of work proves the same. With every film, the diva has proved her versatility as an actor. In her career spanning over 29 years, she has many hit films to her credit. Besides her acting prowess, the Dil To Pagal Hai star also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and keeps her fans posted about her personal and professional life. To note, she is a true blue social media queen as she often shares her stunning pictures. Her Instagram that is flooded with amazing posts speaks volume of her activeness on social media.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the 46-year-old actress has shared a stunning picture of herself on the photo-sharing app. In the click, Karisma looks elegant as she is seen relaxing on a couch and strike a pose with perfection. The diva proves that age is just a number as she sports no makeup look and flaunts her natural beauty. With her hair left open one side, she looks ravishing leaving us in awe of her beauty. Alongside the stunning click, she writes, “Let’s lounge.”

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram:

The Coolie No. 1 star has been grabbing the limelight with her amazing posts. She had previously dedicated a post to celebrate the 24 years of her iconic film Raja Hindustani. She shared a short clipping from the song Aye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein from the film while writing, “24 years of Raja Hindustani.” On the work front, Karisma made her digital debut earlier this year with the web series titled Mentalhood and received much love for her performance.

Credits :Karisma Kapoor Instagram

