Karisma Kapoor gets nostalgic on 25 years of Raja Hindustani, pens a heartfelt message

Raja Hindustani, a love story about a small-town cab driver and a rich girl, directed by Dharmesh Darshan is a movie that still puts a smile on our faces. It etched a special place in all our hearts and was a massive box-office hit as well. This Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer left an indelible impression on moviegoers, from its music, dialogues, and scenic locations to the kissing scene. What's more, it seems like we are not the only ones who were deeply impacted by the film. Karisma Kapoor, the protagonist, took to her Instagram to talk about the movie's importance on its 25th anniversary.

Sharing a clip of the song “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein”, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress expresses how close the song is to her heart. She appreciates its beautiful lyrics and how it will forever be close to her heart. “Letting you in on a secret, “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein” is one of my personal favorite songs of my career. As a young girl performing on this song made me feel a rollercoaster of emotions. Talking about love and sacrifice, the lyrics are so beautiful, so poignant. It will always be close to my heart.

Celebrating 25yrs of Raja Hindustani", the actress wrote.

Check the post here:

Raja Hindustani, with Aamir and Karisma in leading roles, was inspired by the Shashi Kapoor and Nanda starrer Jab Jab Phool Khile from 1965 . Karisma's successful acting career was built on the success of this film. The movie showcased her acting acumen and versatility.

