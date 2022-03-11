Karisma Kapoor gives a glimpse of daughter Samaira’s 17th birthday; Amrita Arora, Tara Sutaria drop hearts

Karisma Kapoor’s darling daughter Samaira Kapur has turned a year older and the young starlet has been inundated with best wishes from family and friends. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared a heartfelt note for her niece on social media and treated fans with a throwback pic of the birthday girl with Karisma. And now, the Hero No 1 actress has also taken to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of Samaira’s 17th birthday celebration.

In the pics, Samaira Kapur was seen posing as she was about to blow the candles on her heart shape birthday cake which had “Happy Birthday Samaira” written on it. The cake also came with the message, “We love you”. Karisma captioned the post as, “Happy birthday to my baby girl #mamasjaan Thank you for letting me post this pic #birthdaylove #daughtersarethebest”. Furthermore, Karisma also shared a pic of Samaira's birthday cake on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby girl” along with heart emoticons. Besides, the actress also gave a glimpse of Samaira’s birthday decorations which had pink balloons and a star-shaped balloon that had the message “Happy Birthday Samaira” written on it.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s post:

Soon, celebs like Amrita Arora, Tara Sutaria, Manish Malhotra, Chunky Panday, etc. had taken to the comment section to send birthday love to Samaira. Tara wrote, “Happy Birthday, gorgeous Samaira” along with heart emoticons. Madhuri Dixit Nene also commented on the post and wrote, “Happy Birthday and lots of love”. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan also sent love to the princess and wrote, “Happy happy birthday Samaira”.

