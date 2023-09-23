Karisma Kapoor gushes over Kareena Kapoor Khan as she watches Jaane Jaan; lauds Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

First things first, Karisma Kapoor is an exceptional Bollywood actress! While her own on-screen brilliance is worthy of a reckon, off-screen, we love how she turns into a cheerleader for her younger sister, Kareena Kapoor from time to time. Karisma has once again openly displayed her love for her sister Kareena as she praised her performance in her latest release Jaane Jaan.

Karisma Kapoor spends the evening watching Jaane Jaan, showers adulation on Kareena, Jaideep, Vijay

Jaane Jaan has been one of the most awaited Netflix films of this year. Comprising a bunch of supremely skilled actors, fans had been waiting eagerly for the release of the movie. Now, it seems like Karisma Kapoor is another fan of the film as she shared a story on Instagram and shared a reaction. “An evening well spent watching Jaane Jaan. No one like my sista,” stated Karisma. Tagging actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, who also featured in the thriller-drama movie, Karisma showered them with adulation stating, “You guys were (fire)”. Undoubtedly, the entire crew did a noteworthy job in the movie and yes Karisma, we agree with you, there is truly nobody like your “sista”!

Kapoor sisters on the work front

Bebo seems to be rejoicing in the immense appreciation that is being showered on her for her top-notch acting in the movie. Notably, the release of the movie coincided with her birthday, which was on September 21. Paving the way for upcoming projects, Kareena now has The Crew in her kitty, which will also feature actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Meanwhile, Lolo, who made her debut in 1991’s Prem Qaidi, will soon feature in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

