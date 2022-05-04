Karisma Kapoor hugs ‘OG’ Salman Khan as duo shares happy moments at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma threw a star-studded Eid bash, this year. It was attended by celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others. Just a while back, Karisma Kapoor took to her social media to share some inside pictures from the bash as she met Salman. To note, they were the superhit Jodi back in the ‘90s and have worked in some blockbuster movies as well.

The Judwaa actress shared some photographs with Khan as the duo enjoyed some happy moments during the Eid bash. In the first picture, Kapoor and Khan hugged each other as they reunited. While in the second photograph, the duo burst into laughter. While sharing the photos, Karisma wrote, “Back with the OG…Eid Mubarak everyone #bestfriendsforever.” As soon as she posted the pictures, fans rush to drop sweet comments in the comment section.

See post here:

Speaking about Salman Khan’s professional career, he will be next seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in key roles.

Meanwhile, Karisma will be next seen in Abhinay Deo’s ‘Brown’. The project also stars legendary actress Helen in a key role.

