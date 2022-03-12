Karisma Kapoor hugs son Kiaan in heartwarming birthday post, Fans call it ‘adorable’

After celebrating her daughter Samaira’s birthday, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared pictures from her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor's birthday celebrations. In the photographs, the actress was seen tightly hugging her son who turned 12 today. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “Happy birthday to my boy,” adding the hashtags #mamasjaan #birthdaywishes #youhavemyheart. Actress’ fans and followers rushed to the comment section and wished the birthday boy. Many others complimented the mother-son duo for their adorable picture. "Wow beautiful picture," one wrote, adding red heart emojis. "Awwwwww tooooo sweet," another one commented. Sanjay Kapoor, Saba, Amrita Arora and others also showered love on Kiaan as he turned a year older.

Earlier in the day, Kiaan’s aunt Kareena Kapoor shared his cute picture with her son Taimur and penned a birthday note. The throwback photograph featured the two kids enjoying pizza on the bed. Kareena wrote, “May we always eat pizza in bed nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy.” Yesterday, Kareena had wished her niece Samaira on social media and had shared her lovely photo with sister Karisma.

Take a look:

For her daughter’s birthday, Karisma had shared a post and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my baby girl #mamasjaan Thank you for letting me post this pic #birthdaylove #daughtersarethebest”. Furthermore, the actress had also shared a photograph of Samaira's birthday cake on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby girl” along with heart emoticons.

