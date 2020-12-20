Karisma Kapoor, Inaaya & Soha Ali Khan send birthday kisses to Taimur as they share endearing family photos

On his 4th birthday, Taimur Ali Khan was showered with virtual love and kisses from his aunts Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Take a look below.

Taimur Ali Khan has turned four years old today and social media is flooded with wishes for Kareena Kapoor and 's little one. Some of the fondest wishes have been pouring in from Taimur's aunts and he indeed has been blessed. Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor shared a fun video of Taimur and her smiling for a selfie. While in the first photo they're all serious, in the second picture they can be seen flashing a wide smile for the camera.

Sharing the same, Karisma sent virtual kisses as she captioned it, "Kisses for my jaan Taimur Happy Birthday ! We love you loads!" Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also showered love on her nephew as she shared a photo of Taimur and his cousin Inaaya. In the photos, we can see the toddlers playing as Inaaya gives Taimur a small peck on the cheek. In the second photo, the young ones can be seen at their goofy best.

Soha's photo caption read, "Happy birthday Tim Tim My big brother - four today and for always @kareenakapoorkhan." Check out Taimur's birthday wishes from his aunts:

On the occasion of Taimur's 4th birthday, Kareena also shared a heartfelt video with unseen photos and penned a note. It read, "My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake." Click link below to see the video.

On Taimur's 4th birthday, 'amma' Kareena Kapoor shares a truckload of memories of her 'hardworking' boy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×