Karisma Kapoor looks royal in white traditional attire under ‘shadows & sunsets’; BFF Amrita Arora REACTS

Karisma Kapoor may be away from the silver screen for quite a long time now, but her charm and beauty still hold the power to make anyone go crazy for her. The actress indeed is a true beauty and you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her. Karisma keeps posting her pictures and videos on social media to share a glimpse of her day to day with her fans and followers. Today too the actress shared two of her pictures on her Instagram and she looks nothing less than a royal Indian princess. What grabbed our attention was her BFF Amrita Arora’s comment on her picture.