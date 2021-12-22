Karisma Kapoor looks royal in white traditional attire under ‘shadows & sunsets’; BFF Amrita Arora REACTS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
Karisma Kapoor may be away from the silver screen for quite a long time now, but her charm and beauty still hold the power to make anyone go crazy for her. The actress indeed is a true beauty and you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her. Karisma keeps posting her pictures and videos on social media to share a glimpse of her day to day with her fans and followers. Today too the actress shared two of her pictures on her Instagram and she looks nothing less than a royal Indian princess. What grabbed our attention was her BFF Amrita Arora’s comment on her picture. 

