Karisma Kapoor looks splendid as she shows off her natural glow in the latest picture; Take a look

Karisma Kapoor has shared a beautiful picture of herself on social media and left fans in awe of her. Check out the photo.

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor is ageing like a fine wine and there is no denying that. The stunning actress never fails to leave us in awe. She manages to make heads turn with her stunning looks and sartorial choices. The talented star also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. From sharing stunning photos to treating fans with beautiful family pictures, Karisma is surely an avid social media user. She often shares pictures to keep her fans posted on social media. Going by her Instagram, it is evident that the gorgeous actress loves to click selfies.

The Dil Toh Pagal hai star has shared an alluring picture of herself on the photo-sharing app. Alongside the photo, Karisma wrote, “Evening light.” Karisma looks drop-dead gorgeous in the picture. She teamed up her turtleneck black top with grey track pants and also opted for a high pony. She complimented her look with a dark lip colour and black earnings.

Check out Karisma Kapoor Instagram post:

Yesterday, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi outside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s apartment in Mumbai. Karisma was accompanied by her mother Babita Kapoor and her kids. The actress looked stunning in black track pants and a black casual t-shirt. On the work front, the actress has starred in many hit films like Hero No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani among others. In 2012, her last film Dangerous Ishhq was released. Post that she featured in cameo roles in films such as Zero and Bombay Talkies. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.

Credits :Karisma Kapoor Instagram

