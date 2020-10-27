Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in a no makeup selfie; Says 'Not used to early morning shoots'

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an early morning selfie wherein she is looking absolutely gorgeous.

When it comes to social media, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities. She often shares stunning pictures of her on social media to keep her fans updated. Today, Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share an early morning selfie wherein she is looking absolutely gorgeous. In the picture, she can be seen donning a purple coloured top. The Fiza actress kept her long hair open and looked like she just stepped out of the bed.

In her post, she has mentioned that she is going back to work and that she is no more used to early morning shoots. As we know that due to the pandemic, everything was halted for months and now, people are getting back to work eventually. Same goes for the Bollywood actors as they are also going back to the sets after a long time. Karisma’s caption read as, “Not used to early morning shoots #backtowork #letsgo.” Take a look:

Soon after she posted her picture, many of her fans started commenting on her post. One user dropped heart emoticons on her post, while another one wrote called her pretty.

Karisma Kapoor has been part of several hit films like Hero No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and more. Her last film was Dangerous Ishhq, which released in 2012, after that she featured in cameo roles in films such as Zero and Bombay Talkies. The actress’ last project was ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood.

