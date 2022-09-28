Karisma Kapoor looks stylish as she clicks a ‘Liftie’ in a comfy oversized sweatshirt; See PIC

Karisma Kapoor is one of the biggest stars from the 90s, who still has a massive fan following. The eldest daughter of the Kapoor family established herself as one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood, with her exceptional talent and hard work. Despite being not very acting in films for many years, Karisma Kapoor has always made headlines with her appearance on social media and impeccable fashion choices. Today too, Lolo took to her Instagram and shared a new picture, which she calls ‘Liftie.’

In the selfie which was clicked inside a lift, Karisma Kapoor looked simple and stylish in an oversized black sweatshirt, which she paired with baggy denim trousers. The gorgeous actress completed her look with a pair of black sneakers, a beige sling bag, a statement ring, and open hair. The 48-year-old actress has been truly proving that age is just a number with her stunning looks, very often. Karisma Kapoor’s fans and fashion enthusiasts are going gaga over her new look now.