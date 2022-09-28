Karisma Kapoor looks stylish as she clicks a ‘Liftie’ in a comfy oversized sweatshirt; See PIC
Karisma Kapoor looked simple and stylish in an oversized sweatshirt and baggy denim trousers in her latest picture
Karisma Kapoor is one of the biggest stars from the 90s, who still has a massive fan following. The eldest daughter of the Kapoor family established herself as one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood, with her exceptional talent and hard work. Despite being not very acting in films for many years, Karisma Kapoor has always made headlines with her appearance on social media and impeccable fashion choices. Today too, Lolo took to her Instagram and shared a new picture, which she calls ‘Liftie.’
In the selfie which was clicked inside a lift, Karisma Kapoor looked simple and stylish in an oversized black sweatshirt, which she paired with baggy denim trousers. The gorgeous actress completed her look with a pair of black sneakers, a beige sling bag, a statement ring, and open hair. The 48-year-old actress has been truly proving that age is just a number with her stunning looks, very often. Karisma Kapoor’s fans and fashion enthusiasts are going gaga over her new look now.
Check out Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram story here:
Karisma Kapoor is the eldest daughter of senior actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She made her acting debut in 1991 with the romantic drama Prem Quaidi. She starred in a string of unsuccessful films before getting her big break in Bollywood with Raja Hindustani, the 1996-released romantic drama which featured Aamir Khan in the titular role. Karisma Kapoor won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1998, for her performance as Nisha in Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai.
The actress was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Mentalhood, which marked her digital debut. She will be next seen in the upcoming web series Brown, which is directed by Abhinay Deo. Coming to the personal front, Karisma Kapoor is a doting mother to her kids, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur.
