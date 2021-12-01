Karisma Kapoor looks timeless in a designer Kanjeevaram ethnic look, proves every saree has a story to tell

Karisma Kapoor has been spotlighting her love for traditional wear for years now. The star’s ethnic wardrobe is all about thoughtful pieces that display exquisite craftsmanship. Her envy-worthy collection of treasured classic sarees ranges from sequinned statement makers to cheerful floral drapes. What’s more, is that the Bollywood icon also loves experimenting with rich silks in vibrant hues. Going by the same, on Tuesday, December 1, Karisma took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself in a traditional Kanjeevaram saree.

With a modern twist, her ethnic ensemble was filled with motifs handwoven in golden zari in addition to digital Kalamkar printing. Karisma’s latest look was accessorised with a statement bandh gala necklace and matching earrings. With golden bangles accentuating her attire, the actor finished her look with a bindi on her forehead. While braided hairdo and bold lips ended up adding more elegance to her saree. However, what also caught our attention was her quirky caption that read, “It’s you versus you.”

Take a look at the photos below:

This comes just days after the actress gave fans a sneak peek into her lazy day. In the post shared by her, the Bollywood diva was seen shining bright in the sunlight as the camera captured her. Karisma opted for an all-black look as she embraced the sun while striking poses. While sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor said, “soaking up the sunday sun #Lazysunday.”

In terms of work, the Raja Hindustani star last featured in the web show, Mentalhood. Apart from this, in the absence of Shilpa Shetty from Super Dancer Chapter 4, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor had accompanied the judging panel of the show as a guest judge for an episode.

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: Karisma Kapoor's casual Sunday includes a quirky sweatshirt & a visit to Kareena Kapoor's home