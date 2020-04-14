Karisma Kapoor misses meeting her parents, Kareena & Taimur amid lockdown; Says ‘It’s tough not seeing them’

Karisma Kapoor, who has been practising self quarantine these days, asserted that she is having a tough time not seeing her family in this crisis situation.

The 21 day lockdown, which was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat COVID 19 outbreak in India, has been extended till May 3, 2020, now. This extended lockdown has, undoubtedly, got us all stuck in our homes and we are missing the normal life that we had before the outbreak. Interestingly, Karsima Kapoor is no different as well as she is missing her social life during this lockdown. However, what she is missing the most in this lockdown is meeting her parents (Randhir Kapoor and Babita), sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and nephew Tamiur Ali Khan Pataudi.

In a report published in Hindustan Times, Karisma asserted that while they all nearby and used to meet each other almost every day, not seeing them is quite difficult for her. “We are a very close family since we all live close by, we used to meet every day. It has been tough not seeing them. But we are all trying to hang in there at this point of time,” she was quoted saying.

However, Karishma also asserted that staying locked up in our homes is the need of the hour in this crisis situation. She stated, “It is indeed a difficult time for everyone around the globe. People are anxious, I get it. I am trying to look at the positive side. Before the lockdown started, I was busy with the promotions of my web series for the last two months. So, this has been a nice downtime for me at home with my family. Staying indoors for a prolonged period can be tough but we have to follow the guidelines. People may feel bored or feel trapped at home, but you are doing a good deed by staying at home. So, don’t feel bad.”

To note, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India so far with over 2000 people infected in the state.

