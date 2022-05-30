Karisma Kapoor misses sis Kareena Kapoor Khan as she shares an adorable pic; Latter REACTS

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has proved her acting mettle time and again. She will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's Brown and is currently shooting for the same. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Lolo shared an adorable picture on social media featuring her younger sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress shared the snap on Instagram. In the photo, Lolo and Bebo posed for a cheeky selfie as they pout. While sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, "Missing the sis." As soon as she posted the photograph, Kareena was quick to react and commented, "Love this picture.This show of yours has taken over our life." Actress Malaika Arora too dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji's web-series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. The trailer of the film was launched on May 29 and already took the Internet by storm.

Besides, Kareena has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. For unversed, Sujoy Ghosh's film will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will be a digital release and mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's first web project.

