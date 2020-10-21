Karisma Kapoor is missing soon to be mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan; Wants her to ‘hurry back’ home

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has wrapped the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to be back home and Karisma Kapoor can’t keep calm for the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has all the reason to be excited these days. After all, she will soon be welcoming her second child with husband . She has been sharing beautiful pictures of herself on social media and it is difficult to take eyes off her pregnancy glow and grace. On the other hand, Bebo has wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha lately and is quite elated about completing this journey. Now, in a recent Instagram post, Kareena shared a yet another beautiful pic of herself expressing her excitement about heading back.

In the pic, the soon to be mommy was seen flaunting her pout skills and messy hair as she posed for this adorable selfie. The Jab We Met actress captioned the image as, “Just pouting away... excited to go home.” Soon, Karisma Kapoor commented on Kareena’s pic and asked to hurry back as she has been missing her little sister a lot. She wrote, “Hurry back. I have missed you” followed by a kissing face emoticon.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s pic on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Instagram post:

To note, the Begum of Pataudi, who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has collaborated with Aamir for the third time after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Apart from the Advait Chandan directorial, Kareena will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

