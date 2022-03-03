Karisma Kapoor pays tribute to late screenwriter JP Chowksey: End of an era

Veteran screenwriter JP Chowksey who penned the screenplay for movies such as Shayd, Qatl, Bodyguard, and others, passed away at the age of 82 on March 02. He reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest at his home in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and left the nation in deep grief. Several Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise on social media. Actor Karisma Kapoor too expressed her condolences as she shared the late screenwriter’s picture on the photo-sharing application.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Karisma wrote, “RIP #JPChowksey End of an Era”. According to reports in India TV, JP Chowksey had been suffering from lung cancer for the last seven years and his condition had deteriorated over the last three months. Along with Karisma Kapoor, other Bollywood celebrities including Rakesh Roshan and Javed Akhtar too paid their condolences to JP Chowksey. Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to pay his condolences. "Saddened by the demise of veteran film distributor, a renowned writer and a dear friend JP Chowksi ji..... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family members...RIP," he tweeted. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too paid tribute to the late screenwriter.

See Karisma’s post here:

For those unaware, screenwriter JP Chowksey had penned down screenplays for movies including Prem Rog, Qatl, Henna, Border, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Woh Tera Naam Tha and others. Apart from being a film writer, Chowksey was also a renowned columnist and an author of several books. He began his career as a professor in a Gujarati College in Indore where he taught Hindi. He wrote the screenplay of many movies and even distributed over a hundred films. He also had co-produced movies such as Shayad, Harjaee, and Kanhaiya.

