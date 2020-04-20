Karisma Kapoor pens heartfelt note on Babita’s birthday; Shares throwback picture with mommy & Kareena Kapoor

On Babita’s birthday, daughter Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful throwback picture with her mommy and sister Kareena Kapoor along with a heartwarming message.

Birthdays are always said to be the day of grand celebration for everyone. However, with the extended lockdown getting us all stuck in our houses due to coronavirus outbreak in India, birthday celebrations have become sombre these days. Interestingly, this situation is no different for the celebrities as well who are also bound to practise self quarantine during the lockdown. However, this lockdown doesn’t stop Karisma Kapoor to cherish throwback moments of her mother Babita’s birthday celebrations. Yes! The veteran actress has turned a year older today and is being showered with best wishes on social media.

And as Karisma is holed up in her house due to the ongoing lockdown, the diva is missing celebrating her mommy’s special day. She even shared a throwback picture featuring Babita and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan from one of their vacations together. Both the ladies were seen holding on to Babita as they posed for the camera and made a stylish trio. In the caption, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress mentioned that she is missing spending the day with her mother. “Happy birthday mom. we are missing spending your birthday with you,” she added.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s birthday wish for mommy Babita:

On the other hand, Kareena also shared a beautiful and love filled throwback picture of her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita from their younger days as she wished the veteran actress on her birthday. Bebo also gave it a beautiful caption and wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen” followed by heart emoticons.

