Karisma Kapoor pens a sweet birthday wish for mama Babita: We love you more than any words can describe

On Babita’s birthday today, Karisma Kapoor penned a sweet note for her mother and it gave a glimpse of their unconditional love.

Karisma Kapoor has been a family oriented actress and she doesn’t miss a chance to shower love on her loved ones. The actress is often seen penning down sweet notes for her family members on her social media handle, so as her mother Babita turned a year older today, Lolo made sure to make the veteran actress feel special on her big day. The Coolie No 1 actor shared a beautiful video for her mommy and it spoke volumes about her love for Babita.

The video featured stunning pics of the mother-daughter duo including Karisma’s childhood pic along and some beautiful pics of the veteran actress. In the caption, Karisma wrote about how much she loves her mommy. She wrote, “Happy birthday to our mama. We love you more than any words can describe. Keep rocking!” This isn’t all. The Hero No 1 actress also shared a throwback picture of herself with mommy Babita and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan in her Instagram story as they were seen having a good time together. Soon, the Pataudi Begum shared the pic on her IG handle and wrote “Love you with my whole heart.”

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Earlier, Bebo had also showered birthday love on Babita and shared throwback pics of the veteran actress with her daughters along with one from her younger days. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to our strength, our world...my mother. Lolo and I will of course trouble you forever, that’s what mothers are for.”

