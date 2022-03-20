Karisma Kapoor poses with ‘best sister ever’ Kareena Kapoor, stun in latest pic from the Maldives

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the hottest sister duos of Bollywood. It is always a delight for the fans when they pose together or spend time together. Well, these two recently had a gala time with each other in the Maldives. They have been sharing some amazing pictures from their trip and today too Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her ‘best sister ever’ as they both look gorgeous under the shining sun.

In the picture, we can see Karisma Kapoor wearing a white kaftan dress with red flowers on it. She can be seen yellow bangles in one hand. She has left her hair open and her stunning golden hoops can be seen. Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand is wearing a light blue coloured simple dress as she has kept both her hands on her sister’s shoulder. The sun shines brightly behind these two and indeed we have to admit that there is too much beauty in one frame. Sharing this picture Karisma wrote, “Grateful for each other and everything in between #bestsisterever.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of the much awaited Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead and is slated to hit the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena will also be making her big OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s yet to be titled project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

