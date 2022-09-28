Karisma Kapoor posts throwback PIC to wish her ‘very special’ cousin Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today, and last night, the actor hosted a get-together with his close friends and family members to celebrate with them. Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, filmmaker Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Arti Shetty, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and others were seen arriving at the bash on Ranbir’s birthday eve. Now, to make Ranbir’s birthday even more special, his family members have dropped some amazing birthday posts on social media to wish Ranbir. Karisma Kapoor wished her cousin Ranbir by sharing an unseen throwback picture, and penned a short yet sweet birthday wish for him.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account, and posted a picture of her with Ranbir, from many years ago. The picture shows Karisma posing with a young Ranbir, and it is too cute! The picture seems to have been clicked in Kashmir, and the background shows beautiful snow-clad mountains. Ranbir can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a denim jacket, paired with jeans, while Karisma dressed in a grey sweater and baggy jeans.