Karisma Kapoor posts throwback PIC to wish her ‘very special’ cousin Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday
Karisma Kapoor’s post for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday is unmissable!
Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today, and last night, the actor hosted a get-together with his close friends and family members to celebrate with them. Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, filmmaker Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Arti Shetty, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and others were seen arriving at the bash on Ranbir’s birthday eve. Now, to make Ranbir’s birthday even more special, his family members have dropped some amazing birthday posts on social media to wish Ranbir. Karisma Kapoor wished her cousin Ranbir by sharing an unseen throwback picture, and penned a short yet sweet birthday wish for him.
Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account, and posted a picture of her with Ranbir, from many years ago. The picture shows Karisma posing with a young Ranbir, and it is too cute! The picture seems to have been clicked in Kashmir, and the background shows beautiful snow-clad mountains. Ranbir can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a denim jacket, paired with jeans, while Karisma dressed in a grey sweater and baggy jeans.
Karisma’s aunt Rima Jain is also celebrating her birthday today, and the actress also shared another throwback picture with her. Karisma penned a lovely note for both Ranbir and Rima Jain, and wrote, “Two very special Kapoor's were born today! One who's soon to be a dad And the other one who has the kindest heart Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir #familylove.” Check out her post below.
Karisma’s post garnered thousands of likes and comments within a short span of time, and fans showered their love on Ranbir. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi commented, “Precious moments Happy birthday to Both! Rima aunty n Ranbir.”
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Karisma will be a part of the neo-noir crime drama Brown- The First Case, directed by Abhinay Deo.
ALSO READ: PIC: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday keeping Rishi Kapoor in frame