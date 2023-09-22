Karisma Kapoor radiates 'only love' for Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur in family reunion; PIC

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, an impeccable actress and a powerhouse of talent, has never missed a chance to provide her audience with the best of her works and has given her fans innumerable treats by appearing in so many movies so far. Not only a spectacular actress, but Karisma is also somebody who balances her personal life. Recently, she shared a photograph with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, her son Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. Now she has left us wondering, how does she ace all the aspects of her life so perfectly?

Karisma Kapoor has ‘only love’ for Bebo, Saif and Taimur

Taking to Instagram on Friday afternoon, Lolo gave us a glimpse into her off-camera life as she rejoiced in some personal time with her sister, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, and Saif at the royal Pataudi Palace. Seems like the Kapoor sisters are rejoicing in their bonding time after Bebo had a gala time on her birthday as wishes poured in from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma captioned her post, “Only love #familytime.” The picture totally reveals the strong bond that exists between the Kapoor sisters, Saif and little Tim Tim.

Fans go gaga over Karisma’s picture as she rejoices her ‘family time’

After Karisma dropped the picture with our favorite Bollywood stars, just like us, fans too, couldn’t control their excitement as her post was followed by a heap of comments that showered love on the family. A fan said, “Mashallah so cute” and another fan stated, “Lovely picture”. Other comments read, “Stunners!!!!!”, “So beautiful” and “Happy family stay blessed”.

More about Karisma Kapoor

Our Lolo has delivered innumerable delightful watches in the movie industry over the years. She made her debut in the musical film Prem Qaidi in 1991 and since then, Karisma has been unstoppable. Currently, the evergreen beauty of the 90s has Murder Mubarak in her kitty, and the movie will be directed by Homi Adajania.

