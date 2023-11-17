Karisma Kapoor REACTS to funny Haseena Maan Jaayegi meme after pic with David Beckham, calls it 'best days'

Karisma Kapoor enjoyed a successful stint during the 1990s. Recently, she shared pictures with retired English football player David Beckham. On this, a user shared a funny meme from her 1990s' comedy movie Haseena Maan Jaayegi. Lolo has reacted to it on her social media platform. Let us find out what exactly she wrote.

Karisma Kapoor reacts to Haseena Maan Jayegi meme

Recently, former footballer David Beckham was in India and attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's party. At the bash, Karisma Kapoor posed with him and shared it on social media. Today, on November 17th, Lolo shared a hilarious meme that referenced her picture with Beckham as well as a scene from her 1998 film Haseena Maan Jayegi. The scene in question features Karisma, and other girls, playing basketball with a football in tennis dresses on a golf course.

The meme features a joke in which Beckham says he plays football, to which Karisma references the Haseena Maan Jayegi scene. In response, Beckham says, "Karishma Ka Karishma."

Sharing the meme, Karisma wrote: "This is hilarious...best days"

Check out her story!

Karisma Kapoor shared PIC with David Beckham

Recently, Lolo shared pics with him and wrote, "Did it for the kids…Swipe Not really So warm and gracious #ForeverFan"

Check out her post!

About Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Directed by David Dhawan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi stars Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, and Paresh Rawal. Upon its release in 1999, the film turned out to be a major success.

Workwise, Karisma will be next seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and in a web series called Brown. Her last full-fledged role was in the 2020's web series Mentalhood. Throughout the 90s, the actress did a bunch of successful films with Govinda and other actors. Lately, she has been gearing up to make a comeback.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Farhan-Shibani enjoy evening with David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor’s party-PICS