Karisma Kapoor recalls 'first foreign outdoor' shoot with Salman Khan as she celebrates 26 years of Jeet; PIC

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most successful and also popular actresses of the '90s who ruled the Hindi film industry for over a decade. The actress is an active social media user and often shares unseen pictures with her fans and followers. Speaking of which, on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane as her 1996 romantic-action film Jeet turned 26 years of its release. The film also featured Sunny Deol as the lead alongside Amrish Puri, Tabu, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles.

The Haseena Maan Jaayegia actress shared a still from Jeet, co-starring Salman Khan. In the photo, Karisma is seen donning a yellow saree as Salman held her from behind, who sported a black T-shirt, black pants, and brown shoes. The actress also added the song Saanson Ka Chalna Dil Ka Machalna in the background. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When we were dreamers (yellow heart emoji). Our first foreign outdoor #Jeet #26yearsofJeet." She also geo-tagged the location as Lake Geneva.

Check out Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan's PIC:

Earlier, Karisma also re-shared a poster of Jeet which was posted by the official Instagram account of Nadiadwala Grandson. The caption of the post read: "Grooving to Yaara O Yaara since 26 years! #NGEFamily celebrates the 26th anniversary of the iconic love story, #Jeet. #SajidNadiadwala #Jeet." The film became the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1996. Jeet was directed and written by Raj Kanwar, with production by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen next in the web series Brown, which is directed by Abhinay Deo. Salman, on the other hand, has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He will star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif, which is slated to release on April 21, 2023.

