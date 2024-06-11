Karisma Kapoor recalls ‘golden era’ as Biwi No 1, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Haseena Maan Jayegi turn 25: ‘I used to have…’

Karisma Kapoor has been associated with the film industry since the times when there were no scripts. It was with the 1991 movie Prem Qaidi that the National Award-winning actress stepped into the acting realm.

Her rich filmography includes three blockbuster hits, Biwi No 1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, all of which turn 25 in 2024. Here’s how she reacted to reaching this milestone.

The moment cinephiles think of Karisma Kapoor, films like Anari, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, and many others pop into their minds. With several box office hits and multiple accolades, the actress continues to make her name in the Indian film industry.

Incidentally, 2024 also marks the year when three of her 1999 blockbuster entertainers, Biwi No 1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, turn 25. Reacting to this feat, the actress told Grazia, “That was a golden era.”

Kapoor added that back in the day, she used to have eight to ten releases a year, and mostly all of them would be successful, with barely any exception. “Now, when I think of it, did I actually churn out 10 movies a year?!” she exclaimed.

Going back in time, she further revealed, “I’ve seen movies from the time when there were no scripts; we just knew we would be doing a movie. There’d be a hero, four to five dance numbers, and one or two great scenes, and we’d be like, okay, let’s work hard and get noticed.”

According to the Judwaa actress, her 2001 film was the first sync sound movie in India, while Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai was the first film they had a monitor for in 1997.

Karisma Kapoor shared her two cents on OTT content

Earlier this year, the senior actress embraced the web streaming platform and featured in Homi Adajania’s mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak. While she succeeded in impressing the audience with the Netflix movie, she still has a soft corner for watching them on 70 mm.

“My first love will always be the movies,” she stated, adding that the industry has evolved, and so has the audience’s taste. OTT, according to her, is like the ‘cherry on the top with so many opportunities for so many people.’ Murder Mubarak also stars an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.

She is also excited to be part of the upcoming neo-noir thriller Brown. Talking about it, she opined, “I’ve been lucky to have had such interesting roles that today if I have to go on a film set or even OTT, it needs to be something challenging and fun, else there is no point.”

A couple of months ago, the actress took to Instagram and gave an update about the TV series. She stated in the captions that the show was selected in the Berlinale Series Market category at the Berlin Film Festival. “#Brown, our upcoming neo-noir thriller becomes the only Indian web series at this year's 'Berlinale Series Market'! We couldn't be happier!” read her caption.

The TV series also features Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen, KK Raina, Ajinkya Deo, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

