Karisma Kapoor reminisces how Sridevi inspired her during childhood days; calls late actress 'absolute inspiration'

Actress Karisma Kapoor is one of the most famous style icons in Bollywood. Karisma's fashion sense from the 90s to the early 2000s is still cherished. Oh boy! She is the ultimate queen of oozing glamour with her impeccable looks, be it wearing an athleisure outfit or ethnic attire.

Those who have watched her films, like Dil To Pagal Hai and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, know what we are talking about. Karisma Kapoor recently spoke about her fashion inspiration and how she got involved in deciding her looks for films.

Karisma Kapoor calls Sridevi her inspiration

In a new interview with Grazia magazine, Karisma Kapoor shed light on how she got inspiration for her looks in her movies back then. Karisma said that the actress was earlier instructed about the outfits she had to wear; however, she started getting involved in deciding her looks later on.

Talking about the late actress Sridevi as her inspiration, Karisma said, "I think generally we were inspired by what was happening in the West, old stories of actors, and especially what Sri ji (Sridevi) used to do."

The 49-year-old actress praised Sridevi and shared that "she moved with the times." Referring to her films like Sadma, Chaalbaaz, and Lamhe, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress added, "I’ve been inspired by her as a child."

Karisma Kapoor calls Dil To Pagal Hai a 'turning point'

Karisma further talked about how she perceives Yash Raj Films' Dil To Pagal Hai, saying that it was a turning point in her career. "It was iconic. Jazz, athleisure, a mainstream actress not getting the hero, it was a turning point," she said.

Karisma then stressed how she was pretty involved in what her character, Nisha, would wear in the 1997 film. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress would discuss her looks with ace designer Manish Malhotra in detail.

So much so that Karisma would be eager to know the kind of shoes she'd be wearing even if they were not in the frame.

"I wanted to know because it changes her gait, the vibe, the way she’s going to sit and be," she said.

Karisma Kapoor's work front

Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in the mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak. She is best known for movies like Hero No.1, Biwi No.1, Raja Hindustani, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Zubeidaa, and many more.

