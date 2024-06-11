Karisma Kapoor reveals reason behind staying away from limelight for a long time; ‘I don’t regret anything’

Karisma Kapoor has always been a fresh breath of air that all cinema lovers adore and has been an absolute core of nostalgia in her own right. The actress has been in the industry for over three decades now and has served it like no one else. It was a buzzing discussion when Kapoor took a break from showbiz to focus on her family, and she has opened up about the same now.

Why did Karisma Kapoor stay away from the limelight post-marriage?

Recently while speaking to Grazia, the 49-year-old admitted disliking the word comeback and said that she chose to stay away from the limelight. Karisma Kapoor added, “I had young children and it was important for me as a mother that I didn’t want to miss out on those moments. I think that’s a choice that each individual needs to make and that’s a choice I made.”

Not into mainstream acting but Karisma always remained relevant with her cameo appearances, pregnancy book, radio show, and a few ads and endorsements along the way. She further shared that she only cherishes and values all of her decisions adding, “I don’t regret anything… It’s important to be a confident human being and make those choices in life.”

In the same interview, the Raja Babu actress opined what the word Mom means to her. “Master Of Multitasking,” she said adding that according to her every mother must be a master multitasker, and if they have their priorities and plans in place, then everything can go right.

Kapoor added, “I never thought I’d be able to go to the sets of an OTT show in grueling circumstances and shoot. I was nervous before I did Brown [upcoming show] but I did; mothers can make it happen.”

After quiet on and off brief appearances, Karisma Kapoor recently made her OTT debut with Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak where she played the character of Shehnaaz Noorani.

The actress after whatever turns her life and career took, likes to work at her own pace and is sailing in her own boat, the way she wants to - without any hurry and still being the icon she is - The Karisma Kapoor!

