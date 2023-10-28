Karisma Kapoor reviews Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Muders; reveals Bebo's performance left her teary eyed

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Jaane Jaan, which also featured actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. While absorbing adulation for the recent venture, she is simultaneously gearing up for her next project The Buckingham Murders. There has been immense hype around Bebo’s upcoming venture and it seems to have left her sister Karisma Kapoor "in tears" as she shared pictures with Kareena and awaits the release of the film on the big screen.

Karisma Kapoor turns ‘cheerleader’ for sister Kareena as she awaits the release of The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders had created a stir at the BFI London Film Festival and was also selected as the opening feature for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, giving birth to intense hype around the next project of Bebo.

As the movie is slated for release on the 1st of November, actress Karisma Kapoor too seems to be waiting with bated breath for the viewers to watch it in theaters. Sharing pictures with Kareena as she turned into her ‘cheerleader’, Karisma wrote, “Always ur biggest cheerleader, can’t wait for everyone to see what you have done in #TheBuckhinghamMurders #JioMAMIMumbaiFilmFestival2023 #sisterlove.”



The sisters are totally stealing the show as they can be seen being all smiles and striking a pose for the camera.

Karisma also shared an Instagram story with a still of Bebo from the movie and called The Buckingham Murders a "gripping" and "gut-wrenching" movie. Showering adulation on her sister's performance further, she wrote, "Fabulous performance by the sister who had me in tears and such excellent performances by every cast member."



She also showered the entire cast and crew of the movie with heartfelt wishes.

When fans went gaga over the Kapoor sisters…

After Karisma Kapoor depicted her ‘sister love’ for the Jab We Met actress through photographs and a heartwarming caption, it seems to have left the fans of the Kapoor sisters elated as they shared varied reactions.

A fan wrote, “Lolo and Bebo Bollywood actress sab se jyada khubsurat (Lolo and Bebo are the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood)” and another fan commented, “lovely sisters.”

Several other reactions that poured in on the Bebo and Lolo’s pictures read, “Beautiful souls”, “Awww beautifuls” and “My favorites”.

More about The Buckingham Murders

The highly anticipated project marks the debut of Bebo as a producer. Set in London, the movie brings alive the story of Jasmeet Bhamra, who is a cop and a single mom. The plot of the film is further centered around her struggles that follow as she loses her child in a shooting incident.

Drawing inspiration from Kate Winslet's act in Mare of Easttown, The Buckingham Murders’ has been one of the most awaited projects of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

