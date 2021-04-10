Karisma Kapoor revisits Kareena Kapoor Khan & her London trip shenanigans with a pic; Says 'missing this'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been spending time in Mumbai since the COVID 19 pandemic began. Recently, Karisma got nostalgic as she revisited her and Kareena's London diaries with a throwback photo.

The COVID 19 pandemic has impacted everyone's lives across the globe for over a year and the travel plans of many celebs also have been thrown off balance. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who used to love to travel to London every now and then with her sister Karisma Kapoor and family, also has been spending time at home amid the same. Recently, sister Karisma seemed to have been in a nostalgic mood as she took a trip down memory lane and remembered her and Kareena's London diaries.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared a beautiful throwback photo with Kareena in which the two could be seen relaxing while enjoying their time in London. In the throwback photo, we could see Kareena clad in a pretty white dress while Karisma is seen sporting a floral black dress. The Kapoor sisters could be seen sitting in a laid-back manner on a couch as they smiled and posed for a photo together. To recall, a few weeks back, Kareena also shared a throwback photo from her London trip with family.

She had shared a photo featuring Taimur Ali Khan, , Kiaan, Babita, Samaira Kapur and wrote, "Always better together. PS: London, I can't wait to be back." Karisma also shared a throwback photo with Amrita Arora on her Instagram story and recalled the fun time with her bestie.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena has been spending time at home with her newborn son since his birth back in February 2021. In March, a month after her second delivery, Kareena returned to work and left fans inspired. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan wants the sequel of her movie Jab We Met with THIS artist; Is Imtiaz Ali hearing?

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×