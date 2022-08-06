Karisma Kapoor rocks black latex pants in THROWBACK pic, tells Kim Kardashian she ‘did it first’

Karisma Kapoor has ruled hearts back with her performances on the silver screen back in the nineties. And she continues to do so even now on social media. The actress is, in fact, quite active on Instagram, and often treats her millions of fans to little sneak-peeks of her personal and professional lives. Fans too love to see her gorgeous photos from time to time. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Karisma took to the ‘gram yet again, and shared a throwback picture. While sharing the post, she also had a message for Kim Kardashian. Check it out.

Karisma Kapoor has a message for Kim Kardashian

Earlier yesterday, Karisma took to her Instagram space and shared an iconic throwback photo. In the picture, she can be seen lying down as she checked out her face in a mirror. The actress was seen donning a red, blue, and white stripped crop tee-shirt. She also donned a pair of jet-black latex pants which elevated her look even further. She completed the look with a pair of black block heels. Her hair was left open, and she sported a glamourous makeup look. She can be seen looking at the mirror and fixing her lipstick, as she held that pose for the photoshoot.

Sharing this picture, Karisma captioned the post with a funny and witty line, as she addressed Kim Kardashian. It read, “Hey Kim, Lolo did it first (latex pants) #latexpants #flashbackfriday,” referring to styling latex pants way back in the day.

Take a look:

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji's web series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

