Karisma Kapoor romancing Salman Khan in this throwback pic will make you nostalgic; Can you guess the song?

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor were one of the most-loved pairs on the big screen. Their Jodi entertained fans in a lot of films and fans would still love to see them uniting back on the silver screen. Well, we are not very sure when would that happen but the actress took to her Instagram to take her fans on a nostalgic trip. Lolo posted several pictures of her and Salman from their shooting days, giving a glimpse of what reel vs reality looks like. Karisma also wanted her fans to guess which song were they shooting for.