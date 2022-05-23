Karisma Kapoor’s cosy weekend picture is what we all need to beat the Monday blues

Karisma Kapoor might just be a former actress, but she still is never away from the limelight for too long. Moreover, Karisma is all set to return to the OTT world with yet another web series after her debut with ‘Mentalhood’. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life. On Monday, the actress shared a super cosy picture on her Instagram which relates to all of us on Monday. In the post, she can be seen sitting on her bed in a casual Pajama suit. Her caption is every office goer’s Monday mood right now. She wrote, "Still living in the weekend. #mondaymood".

As soon as Karisma shared the picture, her followers flooded her comment section with various heart emojis. While one of her fans called her ‘most stylish personality’, another one called her ‘perfect’. However, just a while ago, Karisma had conducted a question answer session on her Instagram and had interacted with her fans. The 'Biwi no. 1' actress however answered some intriguing and hilarious questions asked by her fans. A fan had asked her to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, to which Karisma smartly replied, “I love both”.

Have a look at the post:

Another fan asked her if she would ever consider marrying again, and the actor had an answer ready for that too. Sharing a GIF of a confused and perturbed looking person, she wrote, ‘Depends!’ While Karisma has rarely spoken about her past, she was married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur till 2016. Karisma has two kids with Sanjay. A daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji's web-series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor in Anita Dongre's floral printed dress let us in on a lovely summer dream look; Yay or Nay?