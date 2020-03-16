Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira to play a supporting role in a short film

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira has featured in a short film "Daud", which is directed by Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday.

The seven-and-a-half minute film also stars Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan. In the movie, Samaira plays a supporting role of a friend.

Karisma even took to her Instagram story and shared the movie's link among her followers.

"Please like, share and subscribe," Karisma wrote.

"Daud", which is available on YouTube, revolves around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai.

Speaking of Karisma, the 45-year-old actress just made her digital debut with the show "Mentalhood".

Credits :IANS

