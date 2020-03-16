  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira to play a supporting role in a short film

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR
Actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira has featured in a short film "Daud", which is directed by Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday.
3258 reads Mumbai Updated: March 16, 2020 07:19 pm
Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira to play a supporting role in a short filmKarisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira to play a supporting role in a short film
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The seven-and-a-half minute film also stars Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan. In the movie, Samaira plays a supporting role of a friend.

Karisma even took to her Instagram story and shared the movie's link among her followers.

"Please like, share and subscribe," Karisma wrote.

"Daud", which is available on YouTube, revolves around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai.

Speaking of Karisma, the 45-year-old actress just made her digital debut with the show "Mentalhood".

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor talks about her equation with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapoor women working

Credits :IANS

Comments

Anonymous

Karishma is one jealous sister. She always posts pictures where bebo looks ugly.

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement