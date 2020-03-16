Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira to play a supporting role in a short film
The seven-and-a-half minute film also stars Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan. In the movie, Samaira plays a supporting role of a friend.
Karisma even took to her Instagram story and shared the movie's link among her followers.
"Please like, share and subscribe," Karisma wrote.
"Daud", which is available on YouTube, revolves around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai.
Speaking of Karisma, the 45-year-old actress just made her digital debut with the show "Mentalhood".
https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-karisma-kapoor-talks-about-her-equation-sister-kareena-kapoor-khan-kapoor-women-working-514107
Let’s all stay strong and take all the necessary precautionary measures to fight the #covıd19 outbreak. Stay safe, Don’t panic , Be Vigilant , Be responsible Love you all , we will fight this together Pic - from the sets of #mentalhood
Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor talks about her equation with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapoor women working
Comments
Karishma is one jealous sister. She always posts pictures where bebo looks ugly.
Add new comment