Karisma Kapoor’s funky tracksuit will give your weekend wardrobe an instant facelift

For casual dressing, however, the actor prioritises comfort over all else. Although, oversized shirts, roomy trousers, and sweatshirts hold last-drawer status in Padukone's wardrobe. Recently, the star was spotted in a stunning tracksuit that proves that Karisma can slay in baggy ensembles too.

On Friday night, the actress kick-started her weekend by sharing a lift selfie, thereby leaving the fashion police enticed. In the photo, Karisma has donned a baggy grey sweatshirt which is matched with comfy trousers. To add a dash of style, Karisma opted for a mini statement purse to complete her look. In addition to this, statement silver chain and white spotless shoes amped up the funk factor of her look. While sharing the picture, Karisma hailed her photo as ‘liftie’.

Take a look at it here:

This comes just days after the actress gave fans a sneak peek into her lazy day. In the post shared by her, the Bollywood diva was seen shining bright in the sunlight as the camera captured her. Karisma opted for an all-black look as she embraced the sun while striking poses. While sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor said, “soaking up the sunday sun #Lazysunday.”

In terms of work, the Raja Hindustani star last featured in the web show, Mentalhood. Apart from this, in the absence of Shilpa Shetty from Super Dancer Chapter 4, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor accompanied the judging panel of the show as a guest judge for an episode.

