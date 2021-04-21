Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan Raj Kapoor makes a handmade card for his grandmother’s birthday; PHOTOS

Kiaan Raj Kapoor carried an adorable birthday card for his grandmother Babita Kapoor while heading to Kareena Kapoor Khan's house with his mother Karisma Kapoor. Take a look.

Karisma Kapoor was snapped making her way to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house. The actress was accompanied by her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor as the mother-son duo headed to celebrate Babita Kapoor’s birthday. Kareena had hosted a small get-together on Babita’s big day and her family joined to make her day even more special. To celebrate the occasion, members of the Kapoor family took to their social media handles to send congratulatory messages to her.

In the photos, we can see the Karisma clad in a stunning black dress that she paired with matching flats. Her son, on other hand, can be seen wearing a green coloured t-shirt & blue shorts. Both of them were seen following the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing protective gear and maintaining a safe social distance. Intrestingly, in the photos we can see the Kiaan holding something precious in his hands. The star kid had made an adorable card on the occasion of his grandmother’s birthday. Kiaan’s kind gesture is bound to make anyone’s heart swoon.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor’s photos:

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a montage of her pictures with Babita Kapoor. In her heartwarming birthday message, the actress poured love for her mother by penning, “Happy birthday to our mama we love you more than any words can describe Keep rocking!” In the comments of the video, Saba Ali Khan, , Sanjay Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished her a happy birthday.

