Karisma Kapoor’s THROWBACK pic with Kareena Kapoor Khan is proof that they always had each other’s back

Someone has rightly said that sister’s are your first best friends. Well, the latest picture of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is proof of this. Karisma posted a throwback picture of her and her sister Kareena who is trying to dress up her elder sister. Both the diva’s obviously looked very young in the picture, so we can say that this is a very old click. Kareena was trying to do her elder sister’s hair, and both of them looked happy.

Taking to her Instagram, Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of her and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karisma was seated on a chair, whereas Kareena held a hairdryer in her hand and posed with her sister’s hair. It appears that Bebo was helping Lolo get dressed up for a function. Karisma shared this picture on the occasion of Friendship day and captioned this lovely throwback picture as, “Always at it together Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday.”

Take a look:

Isn’t this such a cute throwback picture? Well, their bond is evident every time they step out and even in their social media pictures.

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking social media by storm with her workout selfies and videos. Even today, she shared a flawless selfie right before her workout session, and we have to admit that the diva was glowing and how!

How many hearts for this sister duo?

